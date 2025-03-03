Product Update

Autodesk Tandem
April Webinar

Speakers

Robert Bray

Vice President and General Manager, Autodesk Tandem

Bob is an experienced leader who has successfully launched several new products and technologies. He has a deep understanding of the AEC industry and the built asset lifecycle.

Tim Kelly

Head of Product Strategy, Autodesk Tandem

Tim has a wealth of industry and product experience having worked as a BIM Manager for Satterfield & Pontikes Construction and as a Product Manager at Assemble Systems and Autodesk.  

Adam Peter

Technical Marketing Manager, Autodesk Tandem

Adam has a passion for removing barriers to adoption and is energized by developing meaningful relationships that will help shape the future direction of Autodesk services.