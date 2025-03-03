.
Robert Bray
Vice President and General Manager, Autodesk Tandem
Bob is an experienced leader who has successfully launched several new products and technologies. He has a deep understanding of the AEC industry and the built asset lifecycle.
Tim Kelly
Head of Product Strategy, Autodesk Tandem
Tim has a wealth of industry and product experience having worked as a BIM Manager for Satterfield & Pontikes Construction and as a Product Manager at Assemble Systems and Autodesk.
Adam Peter
Technical Marketing Manager, Autodesk Tandem
Adam has a passion for removing barriers to adoption and is energized by developing meaningful relationships that will help shape the future direction of Autodesk services.