.

.

.

.

Watch Now

.

Speakers

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.

Jordan Giboney

Jordan Giboney

Territory Solutions Engineer, Autodesk

Former 3D animator for video games, television and AR/VR projects throughout the Pacific Northwest, Jordan now finds herself on the dynamic Autodesk M&E Technical Sales team where she gets to chat with customers and find solutions to a variety of creative and artistic scenarios.

Steve Nemroff

Steve Nemroff

Territory Solutions Engineer, Autodesk

Steve is a former Pipeline TD and developer with a strong technical background and a passion for media and entertainment. As a Solutions Engineer, he uses his expertise to help customers solve their ambitious production challenges by leveraging Autodesk tools and services.