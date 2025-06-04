.
.
.
.
.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
Jordan Giboney
Territory Solutions Engineer, Autodesk
Former 3D animator for video games, television and AR/VR projects throughout the Pacific Northwest, Jordan now finds herself on the dynamic Autodesk M&E Technical Sales team where she gets to chat with customers and find solutions to a variety of creative and artistic scenarios.
Steve Nemroff
Territory Solutions Engineer, Autodesk
Steve is a former Pipeline TD and developer with a strong technical background and a passion for media and entertainment. As a Solutions Engineer, he uses his expertise to help customers solve their ambitious production challenges by leveraging Autodesk tools and services.