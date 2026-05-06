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Speakers

JC Hollingsworth

Solutions Engineer

JC is a Solutions Engineer for the Autodesk Water Infrastructure business. As an experienced hydraulic modeler, he brings years of expertise helping utilities and engineering services firms implement the latest in water technologies.

Zack DelGrosso

Solutions Engineer

Zack is a Solutions Engineer for Autodesk Water Infrastructure with a focus on InfoDrainage. Zack brings years of expertise in hydrology & hydraulics modeling coming from the world of land development, site drainage, and water resources.

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