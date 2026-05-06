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JC Hollingsworth
Solutions Engineer
JC is a Solutions Engineer for the Autodesk Water Infrastructure business. As an experienced hydraulic modeler, he brings years of expertise helping utilities and engineering services firms implement the latest in water technologies.
Zack DelGrosso
Solutions Engineer
Zack is a Solutions Engineer for Autodesk Water Infrastructure with a focus on InfoDrainage. Zack brings years of expertise in hydrology & hydraulics modeling coming from the world of land development, site drainage, and water resources.