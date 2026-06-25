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Speakers

Ian Burling

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VFX Pre-Sales and Support Engineer Ian Burling has over 25 years experience with post production technologies and workflows, supporting and maintaining business critical systems in a highly pressurised client facing environment.

Paul Jefferies

Autodesk

Senior Director, Growth and Operations

Jason Cowan

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Jason heads up our commercial strategy and manages our Sales team. He has over 30 years’ experience in leadership roles across production, production facilities, technology vendors and systems integrators driving business growth and brand recognition. 

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