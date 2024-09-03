Webinar series

Streamline collaboration on your public infrastructure projects

New opportunities for infrastructure development have emerged across the United States, but managing these complex projects presents significant challenges, particularly in fostering efficient collaboration among teams. Autodesk solutions are designed to empower cities and stakeholders to manage projects effectively, ensuring they are delivered on time and within budget. Join us for sessions to discover how you can optimize collaboration and drive success in your public infrastructure initiatives

Key topics include:

  • Effectively managing project resources through Autodesk's solutions that make sharing information easy, secure, and efficient
  • Improving decision-making and reducing errors with a common data enviroment (CDE)
  • Strategies to better collaborate with extended teams

