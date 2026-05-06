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JC Hollingsworth
Solutions Engineer
JC is a Solutions Engineer for the Autodesk Water Infrastructure business. As an experienced hydraulic modeler, he brings years of expertise helping utilities and engineering services firms implement the latest in water technologies.
Aaron Nichols
Senior AI and Innovation Manager at Atwell
Aaron is a Senior AI and Innovation Engineer at Atwell, leading AI integration, training, and tool development. With a background in water resources engineering, he now focuses on AI strategies and tools that streamline AEC and water workflows.