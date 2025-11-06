.
Mario Morales
Senior Solution Specialist, Infrastructure
Mario Morales is a BIM-certified Autodesk Instructor with 30+ years of experience in Civil Engineering. His expertise includes software training, project mentoring, standards migration, and custom development for engineering firms.
Zack DelGrosso
Product Specialist, InfoDrainage
Zack is a Solutions Engineer for Autodesk Water Infrastructure with a focus on InfoDrainage. Zack brings years of expertise in hydrology & hydraulics modeling coming from the world of land development, site drainage, and water resources.