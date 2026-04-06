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JC Hollingsworth
Solutions Engineer
JC is a Solutions Engineer for the Autodesk Water Infrastructure business. As an experienced hydraulic modeler, he brings years of expertise helping utilities and engineering services firms implement the latest in water technologies.
AJ Czubai
Technical Specialist
AJ brings a decade of experience in hydraulic modeling and water and wastewater master planning. He holds a BS in Civil Engineering from The University of Texas at Arlington, is a licensed Professional Engineer, a U.S. Marine, and a WEAT founding member.