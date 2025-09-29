.
.
.
.
.
Javier Soto
Product Manager, InfoDrainage
Javier is the InfoDrainage Product Manager, leading the development of the drainage design product. With a robust background in engineering, he coordinates efforts and drives the development of Autodesk's drainage design and analysis product.
Samer Muhandes, Ph.D
Product Manager, InfoWorks ICM
With over 10 years of experience in drainage and SuDS design, he has excelled in project and technical management roles. He is a chartered Civil Engineer, undertaking feasibility studies of highway, railway and airport infrastructure implementation.