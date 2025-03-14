.
Javier Soto
Product Manager, InfoDrainage
Javier is the InfoDrainage Product Manager, leading the development of the drainage design product. With a robust background in engineering, he coordinates efforts and drives the development of Autodesk’s drainage design and analysis product.
Mike Pizzino
Drainage Technical Account Specialist
With over 14 years of industry experience, Mike specializes in drainage solutions with expertise in land development and hydraulic modeling. He combines traditional methods with innovative solutions to address client needs efficiently and effectively.