Az Jasat
Senior Manager, Industrialized Construction, Autodesk
Az Jasat plays a key role on Autodesk's Industrialized Construction team. With 20 years of experience in manufacturing and construction, Az is an expert in prefab, offsite manufacturing, DfMA, and all aspects of Industrialized Construction.
Christian Buecker
Senior Manager, Porsche Consulting
Christian Buecker is a Senior Manager at Porsche Consulting, leading the Construction and Real Estate division. Christian helps the company’s clients increase their competitiveness and viability by adopting more future-oriented processes.