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Az Jasat
Director, Industrialized Construction Strategy, Autodesk
Az Jasat plays a key role on Autodesk's Industrialized Construction team. With 20 years of experience in manufacturing and construction, Az is an expert in prefab, offsite manufacturing, DfMA, and all aspects of Industrialized Construction.
Donna Laquidara-Carr
Industry Insights Research Director, Dodge Construction Network
Donna leads research for Dodge’s SmartMarket Report Series, covering key topics including BIM, sustainability, and industrialized construction. She is actively involved in survey development, data analysis, and authoring research reports.