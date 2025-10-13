Nick Leiven

CEO, Autodesk

Nick Lieven is an Industry Manager for Consumer Products based in Stockholm, Sweden. With over 7 years of experience in the consumer products industry, he has developed a strong passion and expertise for creating, developing and managing products that deliver value and satisfaction to both customers and consumers. As an Industry Manager at Autodesk, he helps manufacturers and industry leaders leverage the power of design and manufacturing software to improve their capabilities and outcomes.