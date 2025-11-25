.
.
.
.
.
Shweta Joshi
Project Designer, HMC Architects
Shweta Joshi, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C, is an award-winning HMC Architects designer with 13+ years in computational design and high-performance education projects, integrating advanced digital tools and AI, and serving on the Chabot College Architecture Board and the DFF board.
Venus Emrani
Sustainability Design Analyst, HMC Architects
Venus Emrani, LEED AP BD+C, is a sustainability design analyst at HMC Architects advancing data-driven, low-carbon design. She integrates tools like Forma, C-Scale, Dynamo, and climate analytics, and speaks on AI-enabled, high-performance, and equitable design.
Robin Franke
Adoption Specialist, Autodesk Forma
Robin Franke is an Autodesk Forma Adoption Specialist helping North America’s AEC teams use data-driven early-stage design for more sustainable outcomes. Based in New York, she brings Esri experience and holds USC degrees in GeoDesign and Urban Planning.