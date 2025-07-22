.
Eyram Tawia
CEO and Co-Founder, Leti Arts
Eyram Tawia is the CEO/Co-founder of Leti Arts, named one of the most influential African Startups by Fast Company. Eyram has been the lead consultant on several gamification projects with USAID, the United Nations Development Programme and global NGOs.
Mishka De Caro
Producer, El Faro Studios, and Global Game Jam Board Vice President
Mishka is an experienced game industry professional, collaborating with the Network of Game Developers in Argentina and institutions around the globe. Previously president and producer for FundAV, they are VP of the Global Game Jam’s board of directors.
Jess Rowley
Events and Programs Director, Global Game Jam
Jess Rowley is the Events and Programs Director for Global Game Jam, leading the execution of global-scale events, including GGJ Next student games, partner jams, and the organization's cornerstone event, The Global Game Jam.