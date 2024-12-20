Harvey Newman

Game Director and Animation Specialist

Harvey Newman is a Game Director and Animation Specialist with over 20 years of experience bringing AAA games like Battlefield V and Horizon Zero Dawn to life. As the founder of Proxima Studio and Animworks, he’s passionate about leading animation teams, mentoring creatives, and streamlining workflows to help deliver unforgettable gaming experiences. Harvey also loves sharing his knowledge to empower animators and game developers. Whether through consulting, YouTube videos, or teaching courses, he’s dedicated to inspiring the next generation of game developers and making the art of animation more accessible and exciting for everyone.