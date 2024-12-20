.
.
.
.
.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
Jennifer Watters
Games Audience Marketing Manager, Autodesk
As Games Audience Marketing Manager at Autodesk, Jennifer enjoys the privilege of connecting with game developers and studios and sharing stories of how they harness Autodesk solutions to turn their visions into today's hottest games.
Harvey Newman
Game Director and Animation Specialist
Harvey Newman is a Game Director and Animation Specialist with over 20 years of experience bringing AAA games like Battlefield V and Horizon Zero Dawn to life. As the founder of Proxima Studio and Animworks, he’s passionate about leading animation teams, mentoring creatives, and streamlining workflows to help deliver unforgettable gaming experiences. Harvey also loves sharing his knowledge to empower animators and game developers. Whether through consulting, YouTube videos, or teaching courses, he’s dedicated to inspiring the next generation of game developers and making the art of animation more accessible and exciting for everyone.