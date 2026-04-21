Chris Cole

Sr. Technical Specialist Fusion, Autodesk

Chris Cole is a Senior Technical Specialist for Fusion at Autodesk, based in Virginia. He joined Autodesk in 2016 and brings more than 25 years of experience in the CAM industry, along with over a decade of hands-on experience in machining. Chris is a graduate of Virginia Tech and is passionate about helping Autodesk customers get the most from modern manufacturing technology.