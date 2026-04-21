AUTODESK FUSION WEBINAR
Work Smarter with Tooling:
Faster, More Accurate CAM
in Fusion Manufacturing
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Josh Reader
Sr. Product and Technical Marketing Manager, Autodesk
With 8 years of experience in CAD/CAM, I joined Autodesk in 2018 and now lead product and technical marketing for CAM. My background spans CNC machining, complex multi-axis manufacturing, and advanced CAM workflows. Today, I focus on telling the story of Autodesk’s manufacturing solutions and how our software helps customers drive innovation, efficiency, and productivity.
Chris Cole
Sr. Technical Specialist Fusion, Autodesk
Chris Cole is a Senior Technical Specialist for Fusion at Autodesk, based in Virginia. He joined Autodesk in 2016 and brings more than 25 years of experience in the CAM industry, along with over a decade of hands-on experience in machining. Chris is a graduate of Virginia Tech and is passionate about helping Autodesk customers get the most from modern manufacturing technology.