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Jim Byrne
Sr. Product & Technical Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Jim is a Sr. Product Marketing Manager at Autodesk. He has dedicated over 27 years to inspiring engineers to implement the tools they need for 3D design, simulation, and factory planning.
Seth Madore
Sr Customer Advocacy Manager- MFG, Autodesk
I’m a machinist with 27 years of experience and a Fusion customer for 12. I bring hands-on turning experience to this deep dive on how to leverage Turning in Fusion. I enjoy connecting with customers, understanding their challenges, and bridging the gap between real-world machining and product development.
Paul Gazeley
Customer Advocacy Manager - MFG, Autodesk
Paul has 14 years of Formula 1 experience, including specialist expertise in mill-turn machining. As a Customer Advocacy Manager specializing in manufacturing, he draws on his deep industry knowledge to support customers, understand their challenges and champion their needs.