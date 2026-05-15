Gus Quade

Sr. Technical Specialist, Fusion PLM | Autodesk

Gus is a Platform Solutions Engineer at Autodesk with a background as a mechanical engineer, having previously driven innovations at companies like Gilson, Ice-O-Matic, and Mikron Automation. As a Platform Solutions Engineer, Gus specializes in enhancing data & process management at product design and manufacturing companies through product lifecycle management (PLM) and quality management system (QMS) solutions. With a deep commitment to merging technology and customer needs, Gus focuses on transforming product design and manufacturing processes to achieve superior outcomes.