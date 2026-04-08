Jonathan Geffen

Sales & Product Strategy Manger, Autodesk

Jonathan Geffen is Sales & Product Strategy Manager for Autodesk Fusion, where he focuses on aligning product development with customer needs across industries like furniture and consumer products. With a background in co-founding a furniture design studio and years of experience growing the Fusion business in EMEA, he brings a unique blend of design, manufacturing, and strategic insight. Jonathan is passionate about helping teams streamline workflows, leverage data, and scale smarter with cloud tools.