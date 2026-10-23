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Josh Reader
Sr. Product & Technical Marketing Manager, Autodesk
With 8 years of experience in CAD/CAM, I joined Autodesk in 2018 and now lead product and technical marketing for CAM. My background spans CNC machining, complex multi-axis manufacturing, and advanced CAM workflows. Today, I focus on telling the story of Autodesk’s manufacturing solutions and how our software helps customers drive innovation, efficiency, and productivity.
Franck Messmer
Principal Research Engineer, Autodesk
Franck Messmer is a Principal Research Engineer at Autodesk with expertise in advanced manufacturing technologies, industrial robotics, and automation. He has contributed to European research projects focused on developing innovative manufacturing solutions using industrial robots for both subtractive and additive manufacturing processes. Passionate about advancing manufacturing automation, Franck now focuses on developing content for Autodesk System Modeler, helping drive the evolution of intelligent, efficient, and automated manufacturing workflows.
Johnny van der Zwagg
Project Manager Research & Innovation Projects, Autodesk
Johnny van der Zwaag is a Product Owner for Autodesk System Modeler, with a background in managing European collaborative research and innovation projects focused on advanced manufacturing, (robotic) machining, large-scale additive manufacturing, and process automation software. Today, Johnny coordinates the development of System Modeler, bridging framework development and content creation while contributing manufacturing expertise to the design of practical, real-world workflows. He is particularly interested in exploring how visual, graph-based approaches can make complex manufacturing processes and automation more accessible, flexible, and intuitive.