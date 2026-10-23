Johnny van der Zwagg

Project Manager Research & Innovation Projects, Autodesk

Johnny van der Zwaag is a Product Owner for Autodesk System Modeler, with a background in managing European collaborative research and innovation projects focused on advanced manufacturing, (robotic) machining, large-scale additive manufacturing, and process automation software. Today, Johnny coordinates the development of System Modeler, bridging framework development and content creation while contributing manufacturing expertise to the design of practical, real-world workflows. He is particularly interested in exploring how visual, graph-based approaches can make complex manufacturing processes and automation more accessible, flexible, and intuitive.