Christopher Marion

Sr. Solutions Engineer, Autodesk

Christopher Marion is a Senior Solutions Engineer at Autodesk who brings over 25 years of applicable experience within the Tool & Die sector. He possesses extensive expertise in programming CNC machines using software such as PowerMill, Fusion, FeatureCAM, and PowerShape. His primary focus now is assisting his customers in finding the best Manufacturing solutions within the Autodesk portfolio to meet their current needs and initiatives.