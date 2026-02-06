.
Christopher Marion
Sr. Solutions Engineer, Autodesk
Christopher Marion is a Senior Solutions Engineer at Autodesk who brings over 25 years of applicable experience within the Tool & Die sector. He possesses extensive expertise in programming CNC machines using software such as PowerMill, Fusion, FeatureCAM, and PowerShape. His primary focus now is assisting his customers in finding the best Manufacturing solutions within the Autodesk portfolio to meet their current needs and initiatives.
Nigel Roberts
Sr. Fusion Account Executive, Autodesk
As an experienced Fusion Account Representative, I take a practical, no-fuss approach to helping teams understand where Fusion fits into their business. From getting projects off the ground to optimizing workflows for the long term, my focus is on learning what you’re building and identifying where Fusion can make the biggest impact