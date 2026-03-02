.
.
.
.
.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.
Jason Lichtman
Sr. Technical Specialist, Autodesk
Jason has a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Columbia University and an M.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. Jason is a seasoned product design & engineering professional who has 15 years of experience taking ideas and turning them into industry-leading mass production products for well-known brands. As a Sr. Technical Specialist for Autodesk, Jason helps consumer products businesses solve their most pressing problems, improves their design processes and increases their profitability.
Nick Leiven
Industry Manager Consumer Products, Autodesk
Nick Lieven is an Industry Manager for Consumer Products based in Stockholm, Sweden. With over 7 years of experience in the consumer products industry, he has developed a strong passion and expertise for creating, developing and managing products that deliver value and satisfaction to both customers and consumers. As an Industry Manager at Autodesk, he helps manufacturers and industry leaders leverage the power of design and manufacturing software to improve their capabilities and outcomes.