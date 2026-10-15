James Krenisky

Sr. Product & Technical Marketing Manager-Design, Autodesk

James is a designer and maker who came up through industrial lighting engineering, doing simulation, mechanical design, and manufacturing. Now a Senior Technical Marketing Manager at Autodesk, he's an expert in Fusion and Inventor. He spends his days alongside customers of every stripe, giving him a front-row seat to how real designers and engineers work and what they need from their CAD tools.