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Jason Lichtman
Sr. Technical Specialist, Autodesk
Jason has a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Columbia University and an M.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. Jason is a seasoned product design & engineering professional who has 15 years of experience taking ideas and turning them into industry-leading mass production products for well-known brands. As a Sr. Technical Specialist for Autodesk, Jason helps consumer products businesses solve their most pressing problems, improves their design processes and increases their profitability.
James Krenisky
Sr. Product & Technical Marketing Manager-Design, Autodesk
James is a designer and maker who came up through industrial lighting engineering, doing simulation, mechanical design, and manufacturing. Now a Senior Technical Marketing Manager at Autodesk, he's an expert in Fusion and Inventor. He spends his days alongside customers of every stripe, giving him a front-row seat to how real designers and engineers work and what they need from their CAD tools.