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Casey Morgan
Director of Strategic Partnership, Autodesk
Casey Morgan is a Director of Strategic Partnership based in Portland, Oregon. Casey currently works for Autodesk in the Design and Manufacturing Organization and has cultivated partnerships in Factory Operations, Sustainability, and AI among others. He partners with organizations like Vizcom, AWS, Microsoft, Netsuite, and more. Casey holds an MBA and has focused his career on adding value to high-tech firms through developing innovative strategies focused on partnerships, new business models, pricing, and finance.
Michael Sagan
Principal Technical Sales Specialist, Autodesk
Designing + making things is my calling! Over a 20+ year industry career—spanning from the pencil to AI—the mission is to help creators dismantle old friction, master modern workflows, & make better + faster design explorations & decisions. In practice? I am a dot connector X time traveler. We look at the horizon of what’s coming—from the fluid, instantaneous creative canvas of Vizcom.AI—& bridge it back to powerful, production-proven ecosystems like Autodesk Fusion & Alias. And yes, everything still starts with the raw intent of pencils. We aren't just changing tools; we are evolving how ideas become reality. Let's look at how upfront story creation + AI acceleration are shaping the next era of industrial design!
Emily Lonetto
Head of Marketing, Vizcom
Emily Lonetto is the Head of Marketing at Vizcom, where she leads brand, growth, and go-to-market strategy for the AI-powered design platform transforming how industrial designers and creative teams bring ideas to life. A seasoned marketing and growth leader, she has led marketing teams at Vizcom, Webflow, Voiceflow, PartnerStack, and Tilt (acquired by Airbnb), helping category-defining technology companies scale. She is a frequent speaker on AI, creativity, and the future of design, with a focus on the intersection of human imagination and design & development tools.
Austin White
Product Expert (Footwear), Vizcom
Austin White is a Footwear Product Expert at Vizcom, where he helps footwear brands adopt AI-powered design and development workflows. With experience spanning footwear design, development, and digital product creation, he specializes in helping teams leverage emerging technology to accelerate innovation, improve collaboration, and bring products to market more efficiently.