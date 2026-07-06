Michael Sagan

Principal Technical Sales Specialist, Autodesk

Designing + making things is my calling! Over a 20+ year industry career—spanning from the pencil to AI—the mission is to help creators dismantle old friction, master modern workflows, & make better + faster design explorations & decisions. In practice? I am a dot connector X time traveler. We look at the horizon of what’s coming—from the fluid, instantaneous creative canvas of Vizcom.AI—& bridge it back to powerful, production-proven ecosystems like Autodesk Fusion & Alias. And yes, everything still starts with the raw intent of pencils. We aren't just changing tools; we are evolving how ideas become reality. Let's look at how upfront story creation + AI acceleration are shaping the next era of industrial design!