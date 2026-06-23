Jason Lichtman

Sr. Technical Specialist, Autodesk

Jason has a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Columbia University and an M.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. Jason is a seasoned product design & engineering professional who has 15 years of experience taking ideas and turning them into industry-leading mass production products for well-known brands. As a Sr. Technical Specialist for Autodesk, Jason helps consumer products businesses solve their most pressing problems, improves their design processes and increases their profitability.