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Speakers

Meet your host - a Forma specialist who helps AEC teams turn AI-native design workflows into everyday practice.

Jordana Rosa

Sr. Technical Specialist, Forma

Jordana specializes in digital transformation across the AEC industry, helping organizations implement BIM, automation, sustainability, and AI solutions. She's passionate about translating emerging technologies into practical, scalable workflows.

Luke Lageson

Technical Specialist, Forma

He teaches architectural Design Communications, focusing on visual clarity and storytelling. Today, he works with firms exploring Forma for concept design and early-stage decision-making.

Brenda Colin

Sr. Technical Specialist, Forma

Brenda Colin is a Technical Specialist at Autodesk specializing in digital transformation and building design technology. She helps architecture firms adopt innovative workflows through technical strategy and solution validation.

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