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Meet your host - a Forma specialist who helps AEC teams turn AI-native design workflows into everyday practice.
Jordana Rosa
Sr. Technical Specialist, Forma
Jordana specializes in digital transformation across the AEC industry, helping organizations implement BIM, automation, sustainability, and AI solutions. She's passionate about translating emerging technologies into practical, scalable workflows.
Luke Lageson
Technical Specialist, Forma
He teaches architectural Design Communications, focusing on visual clarity and storytelling. Today, he works with firms exploring Forma for concept design and early-stage decision-making.
Brenda Colin
Sr. Technical Specialist, Forma
Brenda Colin is a Technical Specialist at Autodesk specializing in digital transformation and building design technology. She helps architecture firms adopt innovative workflows through technical strategy and solution validation.