Jonathan Goddard
Strategic Territory Sales Rep., Autodesk
Jonathan has a B.S in International Business from Azusa Pacific University and an MBA with a focus on Strategic Innovation from Ottawa University. Jonathan has been in multiple consultative sales roles in the past 19 years. As a Strategic Account Executive for Autodesk, Jonathan is focused on understanding current trends within the Consumer Products space with the goal of providing relevant solutions to help companies reach their initiatives.
Jason Litchman
Sr. Technical Specialist, Autodesk
Jason has a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Columbia University and an M.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. Jason is a seasoned product design & engineering professional who has 15 years of experience taking ideas and turning them into industry-leading mass production products for well-known brands. As a Sr. Technical Specialist for Autodesk, Jason helps consumer products businesses solve their most pressing problems, improves their design processes and increases their profitability.