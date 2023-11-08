.
Thank you for registering and attending our “Empowering Artists with OpenPBR” webinar. Please see a summary of Q&As asked by attendees to learn more about OpenPBR.
One important challenge for OpenPBR is striking the right balance between physical accuracy and artistic control, and this is an area where feedback from the community in upcoming months will be especially valuable.
Another key challenge is integrating the innovations from OpenPBR into closure-based shading languages such as OSL and MDL, making it possible for the MaterialX standard to express the shading model with the highest degree of portability and accuracy.
Although we can't speak for these companies, we don't see any technical hurdles that would prevent them from adopting OpenPBR, and we're hoping that it will become one of the central shading models that they support. In the case of NVIDIA, the long-standing support for MDL shader generation in MaterialX, developed as a collaboration between NVIDIA and Autodesk in 2021, should make it straightforward for MDL-based renderers to support OpenPBR directly through its reference graph.
Yes, OpenPBR provides detailed UI properties in both its reference graph and whitepaper, and applications using the reference graph for OpenPBR should automatically have access to these UI properties, including folder groupings, display names, and value limits.
One good option for standardizing a common set of procedural, adjustment, and math nodes is the MaterialX pattern nodes, and this is the approach that we recommend for combining pattern graphs with OpenPBR. For applications and renderers using the reference graph for OpenPBR, they already have access to the MaterialX pattern nodes as well, and new applications have adopted the MaterialX standard each year since its acceptance into the Academy Software Foundation in 2021.