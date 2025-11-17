.
Jason Lichtman
Sr. Technical Specialist, Autodesk
Jason has a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Columbia University and an M.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. Jason is a seasoned product design & engineering professional who has 15 years of experience taking ideas and turning them into industry-leading mass production products for well-known brands. As a Sr. Technical Specialist for Autodesk, Jason helps consumer products businesses solve their most pressing problems, improves their design processes and increases their profitability.
Chris Jackson
VP of Digital Strategy, Avnet
Chris Jackson is the Vice President of Digital Strategy & Innovation for Avnet, where he leads the transformation of a company more than 100 years old into new digital channels for value distribution. Prior to Avnet Chris has spent more than 15 years working for Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) firms, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), and a small start-up focused on making the realization of new products and ideas easier, and faster to scale to market needs.
Rogelio Gonzalez
Applications Engineering Manager, Avnet
Rogelio Gonzalez is an Applications Engineering Manager at Avnet, bringing more than 24 years of experience in embedded solutions and services, including eight at Avnet. He supports customers across the Americas with firmware development, technical design strategies, and embedded system solutions. Rogelio is dedicated to driving engineering excellence and customer success through hands-on collaboration and leadership.