Chris Jackson

VP of Digital Strategy, Avnet

Chris Jackson is the Vice President of Digital Strategy & Innovation for Avnet, where he leads the transformation of a company more than 100 years old into new digital channels for value distribution. Prior to Avnet Chris has spent more than 15 years working for Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) firms, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), and a small start-up focused on making the realization of new products and ideas easier, and faster to scale to market needs.