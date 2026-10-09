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Meet your host - a Forma specialist who helps AEC teams turn AI-native design workflows into everyday practice.
Javier Soto
Product Manager, InfoDrainage
Javier is the InfoDrainage Product Manager, leading the development of the drainage design product. With a robust background in engineering, he coordinates efforts and drives the development of Autodesk's drainage design and analysis product.
Daniel'le DeVoss
Technical Account Specialist, InfoDrainage
Daniel'le is a Technical Account Specialist helping Water customers succeed with engineering software, guiding onboarding, solving technical challenges, and bringing the customer's voice into product improvements.