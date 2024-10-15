.
Jim Byrne
Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Jim is a Product Marketing Manager at Autodesk. He has dedicated over 24 years to inspiring engineers to implement the tools they need for 3D design, simulation, and factory planning.
Bruce Buck
Technical Marketing Manager
Bruce Buck is a technical marketing manager at Autodesk. Prior to Autodesk, he spent many years in industry as a Product Designer, CAD Administrator, and Systems Implementer. His focus is on Data & Process tools such as PLM & PDM solutions.