Kyle Seyler
Sr. Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Kyle Seyler, has over a decade of experience in go-to-market strategy. In his 5 years at Autodesk, he's developed curricula for future manufacturing and leads a team tackling construction industry challenges with intelligent, simple technology.
Adrian Finch
Sr. Audience Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Adrian is a seasoned marketer with 10+ years of experience in product marketing and campaign development for software companies. Prior to joining the Autodesk design and manufacturing team, she worked in AEC as an industry marketer for building engineering.
Lauren Collier
Director of Project Technology, SSOE Group
An architect by education and visionary across the AEC industry, Lauren Collier currently spearheads a dynamic team of VDC technology leaders, software DevOps experts, and model managers at SSOE Group.