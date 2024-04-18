.

.

.

.

Watch Now

.

Speakers

Paul Munford

Marketing Manager, Autodesk

Paul Munford is a CAD geek and Autodesk Expert Elite Alumni–he has spoken at Autodesk University since 2012. Paul’s expertise stems from 20 years designing manufactured items for the construction industry.

Mike Thomas

Technical Services Manager, Prairie Machine

Mike Thomas is the Technical Services Manager at Prairie Machine (www.prairiemachine.com) a mining equipment manufacturer. Mike is responsible for overseeing the company's technical operations and strategic technical growth.