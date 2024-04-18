.
Paul Munford
Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Paul Munford is a CAD geek and Autodesk Expert Elite Alumni–he has spoken at Autodesk University since 2012. Paul’s expertise stems from 20 years designing manufactured items for the construction industry.
Mike Thomas
Technical Services Manager, Prairie Machine
Mike Thomas is the Technical Services Manager at Prairie Machine (www.prairiemachine.com) a mining equipment manufacturer. Mike is responsible for overseeing the company's technical operations and strategic technical growth.