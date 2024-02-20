.
Jim Byrne
Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Jim is a product marketing manager at Autodesk. He has dedicated over 24 years to inspiring engineers to implement tools they need for 3D design, simulation, and factory planning.
Lune Riezebos
Application Specialist, GEA
Lune is currently a business application consultant CAD at GEA where he mainly deploys and supports Inventor and Vault. Before Luné switched to I.T. he was a mechanical engineer over 24 years, of which he worked with Inventor for more than 20.