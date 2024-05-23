.
Jim Byrne
Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk
Jim is a Product Marketing Manager at Autodesk. He has dedicated over 24 years to inspiring engineers to implement the tools they need for 3D design, simulation, and factory planning.
James Krenisky
Technical Marketing Manager, Design & Manufacturing
James started his career as a mechanical engineer, primarily focusing on thermal simulations, mechanical design, and research. Now he creates informative content to highlight the immense capabilities of Autodesk software.