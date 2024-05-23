.

Watch Now

Speakers

Jim Byrne 

Product Marketing Manager, Autodesk 

Jim is a Product Marketing Manager at Autodesk. He has dedicated over 24 years to inspiring engineers to implement the tools they need for 3D design, simulation, and factory planning. 

James Krenisky 

Technical Marketing Manager, Design & Manufacturing 

James started his career as a mechanical engineer, primarily focusing on thermal simulations, mechanical design, and research. Now he creates informative content to highlight the immense capabilities of Autodesk software. 