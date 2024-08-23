.
Jim Brown
President of Digital Innovation Research, Tech-Clarity
Jim is actively researching the impact of digital transformation and technology convergence in manufacturing. His research analyzes the business value available from new initiatives and technologies.
Bassanio Peters
Market Development Manager, Design and Manufacturing, Autodesk
Bassanio Peters is a market development manager for the design and manufacturing business in the Americas at Autodesk. He is a business development leader with over 15 years of experience strategizing and executing in the industry.