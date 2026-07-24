Samuel Spears

Senior Sales Specialist

Samuel Spears is a Senior Sales Specialist at Autodesk with over 15 years of experience in construction and construction technology. He helps owners, contractors, and developers drive digital transformation through connected data and digital solutions. Before joining Autodesk, he led over 200 MW of hyperscale data center projects across the U.S. A U.S. Navy Seabee veteran, Samuel is a frequent speaker on construction innovation, AI, and the future of project delivery.