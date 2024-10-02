.
Paul Munford
Customer Adoption and Content Specialist, Autodesk
Paul Munford is a CAD geek and Autodesk Expert Elite Alumni–he has spoken at Autodesk University since 2012. Paul’s expertise stems from 20 years designing manufactured items for the construction industry.
Tony Monty
Senior Mechanical Designer at Woodway USA
30+ Years in Manufacturing (7+ years on the shop floor) Journeyman Machine Tool Builder 15+ years of Design Automation/Process Improvement 10+ years 3D Printing experience Sr. Mechanical Designer @ WOODWAY since 2020.