Srinath Jonnalagadda
Vice president of Data Solutions for Design & Manufacturing, Autodesk
With 30 years of experience in the mechanical CAD industry, 24 of which are with Autodesk, Srinath is responsible for building compelling data solutions for the Manufacturing industry.
Steve Miller
Chief Technology Officer, Steelcase
Steve leads the company’s digital transformation, from the application of advanced analytics + AI. to the creation of novel digital experiences, to the modernization of core business practices.