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Meet your host - a Forma specialist who helps AEC teams turn AI-native design workflows into everyday practice.
Loren Welch
Director of Business Strategy, Data and Process, Autodesk
Loren leads data and process (PDM/PLM) strategy at Autodesk. He has diversified experience in multiple CAD/CAM/CAE/PDM software applications and rapid prototyping solutions. Loren has been at Autodesk since 2008 and has had roles across sales, business development, product management, and strategy.
Diego Tamburini
Executive Consultant and AI Practice Director, CIMdata
Diego Tamburini is the Executive Consultant and AI Practice Director at CIMdata, a global research, consulting, and education firm specializing in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and digital transformation. He leads the AI Practice, advising solution providers, manufacturers, and industrial organizations on practical AI applications across the product lifecycle, with a focus on turning AI from hype into measurable business value.