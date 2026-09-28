Diego Tamburini

Executive Consultant and AI Practice Director, CIMdata

Diego Tamburini is the Executive Consultant and AI Practice Director at CIMdata, a global research, consulting, and education firm specializing in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and digital transformation. He leads the AI Practice, advising solution providers, manufacturers, and industrial organizations on practical AI applications across the product lifecycle, with a focus on turning AI from hype into measurable business value.