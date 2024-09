Arturo Acevedo Smith

3D Artist at MotionLit Services

Arturo is a USC Film School graduate with a specialization in Film Production and 3D Animation. With over 10 years of professional freelancing experience in Los Angeles and Mexico City, Arturo is passionate about building complex projects from the ground up. His expertise spans modeling, rigging, animation, texturing, simulations, lighting, and editing. Arturo has produced a diverse range of content, including commercials, showcases, action sequences, and virtual reality experiences. He has worked on over 100 VFX shots from start to finish and has created engaging content for a YouTube audience of 75 million.