Clinton Perry
Product Marketing manager, Autodesk
With more than 27 years of experience, Clinton has an in-depth knowledge of the challenges faced by manufacturers. He excels at understanding and explaining how Autodesk can help manufacturers overcome these challenges and transform their businesses.
Marc Reis
Application Engineer, Datron
Marc Reis has been an esteemed Application Engineer at DATRON AG since 2012. His main responsibilities include sample part programming, benchmarks, CAM programming, process optimization, customer support, and application development.
Geoffrey Brennan
Senior Product Manager, CloudNC
Geoff has extensive experience in product design, product management, cloud technology and manufacturing. He is focused on developing artificial intelligence solutions to advance manufacturing technology and address global labor shortages.