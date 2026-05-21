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Speakers

Thomas Teisseire headshot

Thomas Teisseire

Director

Thomas is a director focused on telling stories through previs, layout, and FX.

Mathis Giraudeau headshot

Mathis Giraudeau

3D Animator

Mathis is a French 3D animator graduated from ArtFX. He specializes in high-end keyframe animation and was the animator on the VES Award-winning short film Azimuth.

Damien Lagadeuc Headshot

Damien Lagadeuc

FX Artist

Blowing things up? That’s exactly what he loves to do, in 3D, of course. Damien is an FX artist who enjoys tackling technical challenges, especially when it comes to large-scale simulations.

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