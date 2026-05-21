M&E Webinar
A Small Team’s Journey to a VES Award-Winning Animated Film
.
Image from the short film Azimuth
.
.
.
.
Thomas Teisseire
Director
Thomas is a director focused on telling stories through previs, layout, and FX.
Mathis Giraudeau
3D Animator
Mathis is a French 3D animator graduated from ArtFX. He specializes in high-end keyframe animation and was the animator on the VES Award-winning short film Azimuth.
Damien Lagadeuc
FX Artist
Blowing things up? That’s exactly what he loves to do, in 3D, of course. Damien is an FX artist who enjoys tackling technical challenges, especially when it comes to large-scale simulations.