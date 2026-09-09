.

.

.

.

Watch Now

.

Speakers

Meet your host - a Forma specialist who helps AEC teams turn AI-native design workflows into everyday practice.

Oliver Sanderson

Product Support Representative, Water

InfoWorks WSPro workflows, technical support, product guidance, and modelling best practices

Eland Afuang

Senior Technical Specialist, Water

Hydraulic modelling, flood management solutions, client engagement, and workflow optimisation

Orlando Guzman Lascarro

Manager, Account Services, Water

Water utility challenges, digital transformation, customer outcomes, and strategic solutions

Optional link