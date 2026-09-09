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Meet your host - a Forma specialist who helps AEC teams turn AI-native design workflows into everyday practice.
Oliver Sanderson
Product Support Representative, Water
InfoWorks WSPro workflows, technical support, product guidance, and modelling best practices
Eland Afuang
Senior Technical Specialist, Water
Hydraulic modelling, flood management solutions, client engagement, and workflow optimisation
Orlando Guzman Lascarro
Manager, Account Services, Water
Water utility challenges, digital transformation, customer outcomes, and strategic solutions