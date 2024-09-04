.
.
.
.
.
Youssef Al Fahham
Senior Technical Marketing Manager
Youssef works with a global team and is regularly exposed to local and global perspectives on water topics, from drinking water to wastewater, and stormwater to flood.
Ryan Brown
Solutions Engineer
Ryan has over twelve years of experience in the water, wastewater, and stormwater industry. He has focused on hydraulic modeling for design, analysis, and other digital applications of water, wastewater, and stormwater-related data systems.