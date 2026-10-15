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Tran Nguyen
Water Resources Engineer
InfoWorks ICM Technical Support Specialist and Technical Account Specialist with the main responsibility of resolving customer technical issues, delivering technical onboarding for new customers, and proactively supporting existing accounts.
Matthew Piggott
Technical Specialist, Water
Hydraulic modelling, flood management solutions, client engagement, and workflow optimisation
Orlando Guzman Lascarro
Manager, Account Services, Water
Water utility challenges, digital transformation, customer outcomes, and strategic solutions