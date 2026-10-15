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Watch Now

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Speakers

Tran Nguyen

Water Resources Engineer

InfoWorks ICM Technical Support Specialist and Technical Account Specialist with the main responsibility of resolving customer technical issues, delivering technical onboarding for new customers, and proactively supporting existing accounts.

Matthew Piggott

Technical Specialist, Water

Hydraulic modelling, flood management solutions, client engagement, and workflow optimisation

Orlando Guzman Lascarro

Manager, Account Services, Water

Water utility challenges, digital transformation, customer outcomes, and strategic solutions

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