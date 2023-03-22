.
Maria Lamas
Product Marketing Manager
Maria is a Product Marketing Manager for the AEC Marketing team at Autodesk. Maria is passionate about communicating the latest innovations from Autodesk so that users can deliver their best projects. Maria is from southern California and holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of California, Riverside, and an M.B.A from the University of Redlands.
John Sayre
Infrastructure Technical Marketing Manager
John is a Technical Marketing Manager for Civil Infrastructure with Autodesk. Prior to working for Autodesk he was a Civil Application Engineer, teaching the products inside if the AEC Collection. John has 25 years Civil Engineering experience running the gambit on all types of projects Residential, Commercial and Industrial. John has been with Autodesk for about 7 years.
Ben Wardell
Infrastructure Technical Marketing Manager
Ben is a Technical Marketing Manager for Autodesk. He has 18 years of infrastructure industry experience, working on a variety of Civil Engineering projects ranging from small rural roadways to high speed rail corridors. He is a licensed Professional Engineer and his primary focus is in Road & Highway and Rail Design & Modeling. Ben has been with Autodesk for 4 years.
Andy Manze
Infrastructure Technical Marketing Manager
Since training as a structural engineer, Andy worked on a variety of unusual structural engineering projects before moving into business development in the civil and structural software markets. In recent years, Andy focused on developing business within the 3D modelling and structural analysis area in the USA, CIS and European regions before moving into the civil space to concentrate on the bridge engineering market once again and joining Autodesk in 2013.
Tim Yarris
Product Manager, Civil 3D
Tim has been with Autodesk since 2006 and spent several years designing the user experience and producing in-product learning materials for Civil 3D and InfraWorks. In Tim’s current role as Civil 3D product manager, he works closely with customers and the development team to define the future of Civil 3D.