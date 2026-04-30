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Adi Gilad
AECO Technical Specialist at Autodesk
Adi is a building design technology expert, focusing on integrating digital workflows and technical solutions for architects and design teams. She is an architect with over 11 years of experience in the AECO industry.
Nora Nanov
Product Manager - BIM & GIS Integration, ArcGIS GeoBIM, ArcGIS for Autodesk Forma at Esri
Nora has more than seven years of experience across the AEC and technology industries. She manages ArcGIS GeoBIM and ArcGIS for Autodesk Forma, and leads the broader strategy for integrating BIM and GIS platforms.