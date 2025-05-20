.
.
.
.
.
Eddy Krygiel, AIA
Sr Manager AECO Data Strategy, Autodesk Inc.
Focuses on BIM and tech workflows for architects, engineers, contractors, and owners. With 20+ years of architecture experience, he has led tech strategies for Denver International Airport and the 2028 Olympic Games.
Marius Jablonskis
Digital Transformation Leader, Norconsult
With 20+ years in AECO digital transformation, specializes in data integration, concept development, corporate strategy, and partnerships, excelling at aligning technologies with business needs to drive impactful and sustainable transformations.